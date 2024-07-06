Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 12,440 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 515,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,297. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

