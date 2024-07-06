Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBUS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

BATS:BBUS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. 94,814 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

