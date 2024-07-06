Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

