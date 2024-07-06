Compound Price Hits $47.24 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Compound has a market capitalization of $394.88 million and approximately $40.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $47.24 or 0.00081266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010450 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,541 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,469.69284415 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.36707852 USD and is up 9.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $61,271,642.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

