Comparing Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Conagra Brands 0 9 1 0 2.10

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Conagra Brands 7.86% 14.25% 5.81%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sow Good and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million 8.19 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -62.94 Conagra Brands $12.28 billion 1.10 $683.60 million $1.99 14.19

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Sow Good on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

