Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $101,565.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ COIN opened at $223.68 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.