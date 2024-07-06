Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $101,565.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $223.68 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 55.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,814 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

