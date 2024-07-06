Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,274,550.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $1,274,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.9 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

