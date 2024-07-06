ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
