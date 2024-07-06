Clarus Securities Weighs in on Skeena Resources Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

SKE opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

