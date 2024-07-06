Citigroup Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $4.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

