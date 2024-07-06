Citigroup Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $117.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

