Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.