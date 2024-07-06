Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,666,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 639,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 218,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

