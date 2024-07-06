Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,086,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,720,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

