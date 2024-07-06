Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 539,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,020. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

