Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 669,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,852. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.