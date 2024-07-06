Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 228,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,196. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

