Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.