Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 88,034 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

