Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Hits $19.08

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $369.19 million and $6.64 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $19.08 or 0.00033797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.80874702 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,328,088.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

