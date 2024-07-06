Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $682.55 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00008589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $682.55 million and approximately $122.51 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,054,356,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,054,136,986.301177 with 195,180,514.051177 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.58334802 USD and is down -10.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $122,311,688.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

