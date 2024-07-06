CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 154,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBIZ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,573 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $17,148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.