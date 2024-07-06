CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
CBIZ Stock Performance
CBIZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 154,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
