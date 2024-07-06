Casper Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $244.68 million and $10.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,731,966,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,854,920 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,730,099,958 with 12,134,075,964 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01843411 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,782,087.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

