Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,148 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,224,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after acquiring an additional 235,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. 137,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 315.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

