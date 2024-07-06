Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 74.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 205.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,237. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.01. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

