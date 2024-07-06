Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.24. 536,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

