Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.21. The stock had a trading volume of 474,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Benchmark boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

