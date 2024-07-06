Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,702 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 110,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

