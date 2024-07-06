Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $93,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,822. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

