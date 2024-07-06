Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter valued at $3,431,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIHL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 491,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

