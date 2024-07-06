Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,274.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,307.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,194.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.