Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 281.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,511,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,935. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

