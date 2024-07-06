Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 71,496 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Nomad Foods by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 356,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.