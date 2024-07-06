Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 969,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479,935 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 791.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 322,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 281,751 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGMS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 206,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

