Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $40.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $1,705,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,801 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $9,017,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 131,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

