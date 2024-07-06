Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Price Target to GBX 180

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ActiveOps Stock Performance
Shares of AOM opened at GBX 112 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. ActiveOps has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 116 ($1.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 0.34.
About ActiveOps
