Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Price Target to GBX 180

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AOM opened at GBX 112 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. ActiveOps has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 116 ($1.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 0.34.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

