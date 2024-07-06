Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Cadence Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after buying an additional 687,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after buying an additional 393,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

