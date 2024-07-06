Brokers Set Expectations for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Get Our Latest Report on WULF

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $5.58 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.