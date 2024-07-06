Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHF. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.44.

BHF stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,938,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 657.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 118,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

