Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

