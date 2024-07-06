BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,930.15. 201,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,779. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,800.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,639.94.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

