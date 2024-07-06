BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $115,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 242,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.