BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,715. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

