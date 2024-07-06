BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 372,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 30,727,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

