BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 386.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $51,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

