BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.92

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.92 and traded as high as C$30.30. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.30, with a volume of 23,666 shares changing hands.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.81.

