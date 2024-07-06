BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Down 0.8%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.78). Approximately 558,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 496,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.79).

BMO Global Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £769.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.