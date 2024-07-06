Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,686.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 775,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.62 and its 200-day moving average is $177.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

