Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.02. 56,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,562. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.86 and its 200-day moving average is $587.60. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

