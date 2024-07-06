Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

